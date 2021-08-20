No necessity for additional restrictions due to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan - aide to president (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

Introduction of additional restrictions due to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan isn't needed as to date, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.

According to Movsumov, the Operational Headquarters can discuss the issue of imposing restrictions at subsequent stages if the number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals will be very high.

"At today's briefing, information was provided about the vaccine, in the safety of which no one should have doubts," he added.