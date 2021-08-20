Azerbaijani universities to be responsible for allowing students without COVID-passports - ministry (UPDATE)
Details added: the first version posted on 12:08
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
Azerbaijani universities will be responsible for allowing students without COVID-passports, Elshad Hajiyev, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
According to him, persons aged over 18, while in an educational institution without a COVID-passport will not be held accountable.
"Responsibility for this will be borne by the leadership of the university and the persons exercising appropriate control," Hajiyev said.
