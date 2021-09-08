New strategy for development of sports in Azerbaijan to be determined - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A new strategy for the development of sports in Azerbaijan will be determined, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov said, Trend reports.

“We will work with sports experts on this strategy,” Gayibov said.

According to the minister, this strategy should cover the Law on Sports, professional sports, children and youth sports, in general, all sports areas.

“We have serious plans to involve children and youth in sports. We will present these plans in the near future,” said Gayibov.