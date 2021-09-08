Azerbaijan reveals data on number of recognized foreign diplomas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Elchin Mehtiev - Trend:

Out of 281 applications in connection with the recognition of diplomas, 208 were given positive answers and the corresponding certificates were handed over, and 73 were refused, Trend reports, citing the Agency for Quality Assurance in Education.

It is noted that 94 appeals were from Russia, 72 - from Ukraine, 62 - from Turkey, 18 - from Georgia, 8 - from the UK, 27 - from other countries.

As for the specialties for which there were the most applications, 36 of them were in medicine, 30 - in law, 25 - in economics, 14 - in management, 13 - in business management.

It should be noted that the appeals were considered for an average of 23 days.

To recognize the specialties obtained abroad, citizens can apply to www.taninma.az.