Nar provides school supplies for first graders of schools in Tartar and Fizuli (PHOTO)

On September 22, on the first day of school Nar provided charity support to the schools damaged by the shells fired by Armenians during the Patriotic War. The mobile operator delivered school things to first-graders in Ashagi Alkhanli and Ashagi Kurdmahmudlu villages of Fizuli region, as well as Gapanli and Soyulan villages of Tartar region. The school supplies included bags, notebooks, crayons and other stationery items which will be used by more than 70 pupils during the school year.

At the meeting with schoolchildren, Nar representatives presented gifts to the first graders, wished them success in the new school year and pointed out that, the main purpose of the mobile operator is to support educational institutions affected by the war.

Always standing by its aim to support the education and the development of children and teenagers in Azerbaijan, Nar keeps up its tradition of providing the schools with books and school supplies. Notably, the mobile operator has implemented successful projects towards developing children's reading habits and enlightening them about the importance of education.

