Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal of World Championship
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5
Trend:
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Osman Nurmahammadov won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Oslo, Norway, Trend reports.
Nurmahammadov, performing in the weight category of 82 kg, reached the semifinals, defeating representatives of India and Poland.
In the semifinals he lost to a Russian wrestler. In the fight for the bronze medal, the Azerbaijani wrestler, having won a victory over his rival from Belarus, became the bronze medalist of the World Championship.
