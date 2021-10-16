Azerbaijani official talks victims of Armenian attacks on Tartar during Second Karabakh War

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

The result of the Armenian side’s attacks on Azerbaijan’s Tartar during the 2020 Second Karabakh War was the killing of 16 civilians, including a woman and a child, Mustagim Mammadov, head of Tartar district’s executive power, said during a trip of representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated settlements of Sugovushan and Talish, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, as a result of the attacks 7,050 buildings, including residential houses, were damaged.

"The houses that were destroyed or damaged during the war are being reconstructed or repaired, and repair of the remaining 136 houses will be closed in the shortest possible time," he added.

On October 16, a visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and local media to the liberated territories of Tartar district was organized.

During the visit being led by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, are getting acquainted with Sugovushan and Talish settlements.

This is the seventh trip of the representatives of the diplomatic corps after November 10, 2020, to the liberated territories.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.