AHK Azerbaijan invites for participation in online seminar on “Online-Trainer”

More and more companies prefer to shift away from traditional classroom learning methods to the e-learning approach. Cost-effectiveness, time-effectiveness and the availability of resources are only some of the benefits of this new era.

AHK Azerbaijan cordially invites you to participate in the online seminar on “Online-Trainer”. The workshop will take place online starting from December 7, 2021.

The prerequisite for participation is a command of the Russian and English languages.

The participation is free of charge. All participants will be preselected. Participation is only possible after confirmation.

The course is organised by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) with support of the Business Scouts for Development program of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The deadline for registration is December 1, 2021.

The Business German exam will help you to present confidently in a German-speaking environment, to introduce yourself and your company, and to have successful negotiations. The "Business German" exam will be held in December 2021.

For more information about AHK Azerbaijan’s further education offers and registration for the course, please visit our webpage or contact Gulush Jafarguluzade via email [email protected].