Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories informs about two people killed in mine explosion near Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

The Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories has spread the information about two people killed as a result of a mine explosion near Shusha city on Dec. 9, Trend reports referring to the Press and PR Department of the Agency.

“Two people, namely, 22-year-old Orkhan Khanatov and 28-year-old Vusal Gandiyev died as a result of a mine explosion in the territory, located 1,300 meters from Dashalti village in Shusha city, which was not cleared of mines,” the message said.

According to the message, the incident occurred on December 9 at about 08:30 (GMT+4).

“The group of the agency evacuated the bodies from the mined area and handed them over to the representatives of the corresponding structures,” the message said. “The dead were employees of a construction company that was carrying out restoration and reconstruction work in Dashalti village.”

“According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the agency, the tragedy occurred as a result of the explosion of a mine hidden by the Armenian side,” the message said.

According to the message, an anti-tank mine was placed under an anti-personnel mine, which caused a bigger explosion and death of people. This is another vivid example of the terrorist intentions of the Armenian side.