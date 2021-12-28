COVID-19 infection rate greatly decreases in Azerbaijan – TABIB (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

So far, COVID-19 infection rate has greatly decreased in Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Control and Prevention of Diseases of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

Garayeva said that the highest infection rate over the past three months was observed in November.

"Positive COVID-19 test results throughout Azerbaijan have been registered in Baku and Absheron more," Garayeva said. "In general, the situation is assessed as stable."