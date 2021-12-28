COVID-19 infection rate greatly decreases in Azerbaijan – TABIB (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 17:31)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
So far, COVID-19 infection rate has greatly decreased in Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Control and Prevention of Diseases of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.
Garayeva said that the highest infection rate over the past three months was observed in November.
"Positive COVID-19 test results throughout Azerbaijan have been registered in Baku and Absheron more," Garayeva said. "In general, the situation is assessed as stable."
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva takes part in opening ceremony of another yard, renovated within "Our Yard" project (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to appeal to UNESCO for including samples of national cultural heritage into Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be termless after injecting vaccine booster dose - Assistant to Azerbaijani President
Restrictive measures to be taken in case of spreading omicron COVID-19 variant – Azerbaijani acting health minister
Board of Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
Pashinyan, his team understand: only way for Armenia is to normalize ties with Azerbaijan - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations