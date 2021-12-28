People vomit and feel nauseous during omicron COVID-19 variant - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

People vomit and feel nauseous during omicron COVID-19 variant, Head of the Department for Control and Prevention of Diseases of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Dec. 28.

Will be updated