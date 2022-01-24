Launch of Baku-Shusha bus route of particular importance for Shusha city - Special Representative of Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

The launch of the Baku-Shusha bus route is of particular importance for Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov said, Trend reports.

"A little more than a year has passed since the liberation of Shusha city from Armenian occupation. During this period, on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale restoration and construction work started in the city. Notable among this is the restoration of historical and cultural monuments, and construction of new schools, hospitals and modern residential complexes," he said.

Aydin Karimov expressed gratitude to the country's leadership and relevant entities for organizing the trip.

The first passenger bus from Baku city arrived in Shusha city on Jan. 24. Employees of the Special Representative Office of the President in Shusha district, the Shusha State Reserve Department, Shusha Police Department, and representatives of the city community took part in the meeting ceremony.

After the welcoming ceremony, the first passengers visited historical places such as the Shusha fortress, Bulbul's House-Museum, and Jidir Duzu.