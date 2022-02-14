Azerbaijan continues to clear its liberated lands from mines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

Some 23 anti-personnel and 11 anti-tank mines, as well as 43 unexploded ordnance have been found and cleared during mine-clearing operations on February 7-12, 2022 in Azerbaijan's Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

During this period, 102.7 hectares of liberated territories of Azerbaijan were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, said the ANAMA.