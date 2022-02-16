Azerbaijan's Baku Metro orders new railcars from Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Baku Metro CJSC ordered twenty new railcars from Russia, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, spokesperson for the CJSC, told Trend.
According to Mammadov, the railcars are produced at the Russian Metrovagonmash enterprise.
"The new railcars will be delivered to Baku this summer. Thus, the number of new trains of the CJSC will reach 23. Currently, up to 46 trains transport passengers in the Baku metro every day. This means that from the summer, half of the trains on the metro lines of the capital will be new," he added.
