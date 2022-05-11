...
Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry to hold examination for health workers trained abroad

Society Materials 11 May 2022 18:09
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. An examination will be held to test the level of knowledge and professional skills of medical and pharmaceutical workers trained abroad, Trend reports citing relevant order signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev.

According to the order, the draft decision of the ministry’s collegium on the procedure for conducting the exam will be prepared within a month.

The examination program will be prepared within three months and submitted to the HR Department of the Ministry.

