Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Some 3,324 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 371 citizens, the second dose to 372, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,302 citizens. Some 279 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,684,752 vaccine doses were administered, 5,343,567 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,843,793 people - the second dose, 3,254,508 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 242,884 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.