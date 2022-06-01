Azerbaijan reports arrest of Economy Ministry's officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Main Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code on the basis of materials on illegal actions of officials of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports.

In connection with illegal actions, two officials have been prosecuted as accused persons under the Criminal Code articles 308.2 (abuse of official powers entailing grave consequences) 311.3.1 (receiving a bribe by a group of persons by prior agreement) and 311.3.3 (receiving a bribe in a large amount).

In respect of the persons a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen by a court decision.

The Main Anti-Corruption Department continues investigation into the case.

