Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Some 23 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into four citizens, while the third dose and the next doses to 18 citizens. One citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,748,483 vaccine doses were administered, 5,351,549 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,520 people - the second dose, 3,297,682 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,732 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.