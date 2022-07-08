Azerbaijan nullifies results of apartment selection process under Affordable Housing system (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The results of the apartment selection process held on March 30, 2022 under the Affordable Housing system have been canceled, the press service of the State Security Service and the State Housing Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MIDA) said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, an investigation was conducted following the appeal of the MIDA to the State Security Service due to cases of illegal interference by external persons in the selection of apartments under the above system within the second stage of preferential sale of 442 apartments in the Yasamal residential complex in Baku, held on March 30.

As a result of the investigation, citizens of Azerbaijan - E.E.Mammadov, R.A.Hajiyev, F.I.Huseynov, J.F. Mammadov and others were identified and detained.

Within the criminal case opened by the State Security Service, the above persons have been prosecuted under Articles 273.3.1 and 273.3.2 (repeated illegal intrusion into a computer system and computer data by a group of persons) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

Besides, as a result of the investigation, it was established that these persons, having colluded with other people, gained access to the Affordable Housing information system of the MIDA after developing, adapting and applying special computer software to purchase preferential housing in exchange for money of people who contacted them.

The persons deliberately re-changed computer data and illegally interfered with the apartment selection process, causing significant damage and limiting the right of citizens to receive preferential housing on general and equal terms, hindering the activities of state bodies, the statement said.

The Affordable Housing system provides centralized electronic services to citizens in the field of affordable housing, which is at the disposal of the agency, and the main goal of which is to create equal conditions for people wishing to purchase housing on preferential terms, simplify the procedure for choosing and buying apartments, ensuring transparency when considering citizens' applications and ensuring efficiency of work.

Considering that the circumstances revealed as a result of the investigation contradict the basic principles of the Affordable Housing system, a decision was made to cancel the results of the apartment selection.

To ensure a fair, transparent and equal sale of preferential apartments at the disposal of the MIDA, the second stage of the selection of 442 apartments in the Yasamal residential complex will be organized again.

The public will be informed of the date for the housing selection phase, concluded the statement.