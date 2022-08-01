Azerbaijan's MoD makes appeal to social media users

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Photos and videos reflecting the activities of the Azerbaijani Army during exercises and the second Karabakh war, as well as the movement of military vehicles, have recently been circulating on social media, being presented as newly shot footage, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, servicemen and army equipment are regularly moving to training centers and combined arms training grounds.

"The ministry once again urges social media users not to post old footage under the guise of new videos and mislead the public," said the statement. "We recommend our citizens to refer only to the verified reports posted on the official website of the Ministry of Defense (www.mod.gov.az), as well as on the ministry's social media accounts".