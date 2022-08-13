Number of medals won by Azerbaijani athletes on 4th day of V Islamic Solidarity Games announced

KONYA, Türkiye, August 13. Azerbaijan won 10 medals on the fourth day of the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Thus, the total number of medals won by the Azerbaijani national team at the Games so far reached 35 (nine gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals).

Azerbaijan ranks fifth among the 56 participating countries. Türkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan are in the top five. Totally, 39 of the 56 participating countries won medals so far.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.