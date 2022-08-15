Azerbaijani judoka reaches semifinal at 5th Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 15. Azerbaijani judoka Telman Valiyev has reached the semifinal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Valiyev defeated the Iranian athlete Mohammadreza Sedighi with ippon.

Previously, Azerbaijani judokas Konul Aliyeva, Balabay Aghayev and Nariman Mirzayev have advanced to the next stage of the competitions.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.