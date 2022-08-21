Azerbaijani military seamen win football competition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. According to the program of the "Sea Cup - 2022" international contest organized in Azerbaijan, a football competition was held between the participating teams, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry.

In the first stage of the competition, Iranian military seamen won against the Russian team. The next match was held between the Azerbaijani and Kazakh teams. Azerbaijani military seamen beat the opponent.

The third-place match was held between the Russian and Kazakh teams. The match ended with the victory of the Kazakh team.

The final match took place between the crews of Azerbaijani and Iranian warships. The team of Azerbaijani military seamen won the tense final match and rose to the highest step of the pedestal. Thus, according to the results of the football competition, the team of Azerbaijani military seamen took the first place, Iranian and Kazakh teams took the second and third places, respectively.

In the end, cups, medals, and honorary certificates were presented to the distinguished teams.