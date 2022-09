BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani army continue to work on demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According to the ministry, five Armenian-made PMN-E booby traps, installed by Armenian armed units, were found in the direction of the Khojaly district.

The mines detected by the engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani army were removed and neutralized in compliance with safety rules.