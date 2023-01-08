Fire at "Sadarak" shopping center in Baku put out - Ministry of Emergency Situations (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Thanks to the necessary and urgent measures taken, the fire in the "Sadarak" shopping center was completely extinguished, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Despite the complexity of the fire, thanks to the coordinated and efficient use of forces and the dedication of firefighters, the fire was not able to spread to a wider area.

The incident is under investigation.

22:06 (GMT+4) Thanks to the measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, it was possible to localize the fire that broke out at the "Sadarak" shopping center in Baku, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Necessary and urgent measures are currently being taken to completely put out the fire.

Additional information will be provided later.