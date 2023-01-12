Azerbaijan's ANAMA talks discovery of landmines, unexploded ordnance from First Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released data on the discovery of landmines and unexploded ordnance from the First Karabakh War during mine-clearing activities in the country's liberated territories, the agency told Trend.

Thus, two anti-personnel and seven anti-tank landmines, as well as 203 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process on January 1-7, 2023.

A total area of 195 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the statement said.