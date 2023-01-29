Footage of preparations for evacuation of employees of Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Footage of preparations for the evacuation of employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran has been spread, Trend reports.

The footage shows that belongings are being taken out of the embassy building and loaded onto a truck.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that the evacuation of employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran and their families is scheduled for January 29.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.