Azerbaijan confirms 22 more COVID-19 cases, 31 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Azerbaijan has detected 22 new COVID-19 cases, 31 patients have recovered, and 1 has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,064 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,792 of them have recovered, and 10,095 people have died. Currently, 177 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,485 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,494,700 tests have been conducted so far.