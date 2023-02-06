No COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,943,868 vaccine doses were administered, 5,402,706 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,327 people – the second dose, 3,398,507 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,328 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.