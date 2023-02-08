"Fraternal Aid" platform dispatches trucks with humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The "Fraternal Aid" platform, established by MUSIAD Azerbaijan and other relevant structures has dispatched two trucks with humanitarian aid to the earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye, Trend reports.

Yesterday, the "Fraternal Aid" platform published a list of items that would be sent to the earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye. Among them are blankets, ready-to-eat food products, winter clothing, hygiene products, generators, and hand flashlights.

The platform accepts assistance for victims in Türkiye at many points in Baku.

The "Fraternal Aid" platform was established on February 6.

The "Fraternal Aid" platform (Chairman Rashad Jubirli) has agreed on joint coordinated activities with the relevant state structures of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to provide assistance to victims of the earthquake.

The Platform participants called on everyone willing to provide financial support to people affected by the earthquake to join the "SƏNINLƏYƏM-TÜRKIYƏM!" campaign.

Donations in Turkish lira, dollar and euros can be send to the account of the Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) through the branches and mobile applications of Ziraat Bank Azerbaycan.

In particular, transfers can be made to this account:

"Yardım et!"

SMS donation: Azercell subscribers can make a donation by writing the amount they want to donate and sending a message to the number 8116.

Online donation: Hesab.az and Yardım.et

Payment terminals: Milliön, eManat

Invoice in AZN:

Currency AZN

Beneficiary's Bank: Kapital Bank OJSC, Nasimi branch

Branch code 200112

VÖEN 9900003611

SWIFT code AIIBAZ2XXXX

Correspondent account AZ37NABZ01350100000000001944

Beneficiary's name: Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society

Beneficiary's account: AZ77AIIB38090059443500275111

Beneficiary's VÖEN: 1700011681

Address: Baku city, Nasimi district, I.Gasimov street, 4

Phone: +994124407169,

Fax: +994124414849

E-mail: [email protected]

In Türkiye:

Ministry of Internal Affairs (Içişleri Bakanlığı)

Office for the Prevention and Elimination of Consequences of Emergency Situations under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD)

Department of Natural Disasters (Deprem Dairesi Başkanlığı)

Tel: +90 312 287 36 48; +90 312 258 23 23 (Suntral)

Fax: +90 312 287 93 70

E-mail: [email protected]