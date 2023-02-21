Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds paid to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijani healthcare workers fighting the new COVID-19 strain were paid bonuses worth nearly two million manat ($1.17 million) in the period of May through December 2022, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance told Trend.

The amount of urgent bonuses has been set as follows:

Month On public health facilities Total Medical staff Non-medical staff May 244,811 manat or $144,032 (1,163 people) 24,008 manat or $14,124 (415 people) 268,820 manat or $158,149 (1,578 people) June 111,934 manat or $65,851 (813 people) 15,965 manat or $9,392 (293 people) 127,899 manat or $75,246 (1,106 people) July 232,109 manat or $136,551 (1,246 people) 34,499 manat or $20,296 (352 people) 266,608 manat or $156,849 (1,598 people) August 428,380 manat or $252,034 (1,817 people) 58,819 manat or $34,604 (461 people) 487,199 manat or $286,626 (2,278 people) September 301,862 manat or $177,598 (1,605 people) 39,254 manat or $23,094 (420 people) 341,117 manat or $200,552 (2,025 people) October 167,470 manat or $98,460 (1,158 people) 23,470 manat or $13,798 (381 people) 190,940 manat or $112,258 (1,539 people) November 147,884 manat or $86,995 (985 people) 22,398 manat or $13,177 (341 people) 170,282 manat or $100,183 (1,326 people) December 99,077 manat or $58,290 (787 people) 14,361 manat or $8,449 (242 people) 113,438 manat or $66,740 (1,029 people) Total: 1.7 million manat or $1 million (9,574 people) 232,776 manat or $136,948 (2,905 people) 1.96 million manat or $1.15 million (12,479 people)

The Agency continues paying urgent bonuses for December, 2022 in accordance with the lists sent by public health facilities.

According to the Decree of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers No. 19 of January 24, 2023, the deadline to provide urgent bonuses for healthcare workers fighting the new COVID-19 strain has been extended until March 1, 2023.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese Wuhan – which is an international transport hub – at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

For almost three years now, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread all over the world. Despite a relative decrease in new infections and deaths worldwide, international experts believe that the pandemic is still a global issue. The main reason is that the virus is constantly mutating and changing, which means it differs from previous variants.