Azerbaijan confirms 54 more COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Azerbaijan has detected 54 new COVID-19 cases, 34 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,217 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,756 of them have recovered, and 10,153 people have died. Currently, 308 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,249 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,548,451 tests have been conducted so far.