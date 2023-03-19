Azerbaijan confirms 48 more COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Azerbaijan has detected 48 new COVID-19 cases, 35 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,265 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,791 of them have recovered, and 10,153 people have died. Currently, 321 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 912 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,549,363 tests have been conducted so far.