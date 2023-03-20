Festive bonfire lit in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. A festive bonfire was lit in Shusha today on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

Musicians and cooks, along with social activists, also took part in the festive fun in Shusha.

Novruz holiday is celebrated in Azerbaijan today.

This year, spring will come to Azerbaijan on March 21 at 01:24:24 Baku time. At this time, the day will equal the night, the Sun will move along the ecliptic, cross the equator and move from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere. From this moment on, the spring season will begin in the Northern Hemisphere, and the autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere. The duration of the summer season will be 92 days 17 hours 33 minutes 23 seconds.