US to allocate grant for capacity building of English language teachers in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The US plans to allocate up to $100,000 for the capacity building of English teachers in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The program is designed for "young and less experienced teachers". They will have the opportunity to study both online and in person. Special consideration will be given to programs that focus on secondary school English language teachers working with disadvantaged communities (rural areas, low-income, IDP etc.) in regions outside of Baku.

"The program should be innovative and cost-effective with both virtual and in-person components and utilize a synchronous online learning platform, practical curriculum, and live personal coaching in support of a key Embassy goal in Azerbaijan: improve the quality of English language instruction and increase English language fluency of Azerbaijani students at all levels of education," the program description said.

Moreover, the program is aimed at strengthening people-to-people contacts between the US and Azerbaijan by promoting public works and activities to develop critical thinking skills of participants, exchange of information and experience between US experts and target audiences, which enhance understanding between the peoples of the two countries.