28th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship - all-around winners determined (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the 28th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the individual all-around (ball, hoop, maces, ribbon) among juniors (2008-2010), Nuray Ahmadzade (Baku gymnastics school) climbed to the highest step of the podium, Shams Agahuseynova (Ojag Sport club) took second place, the third position was taken by Nazrin Abdullayeva (sports club "Grasiya").

In the individual all-around among gymnasts in the age category "adults" (born in 2007 and older), Zohra Agamirova took the first place, Alina Gozalova took the second place, and Ilona Zeynalova took the third place. All three gymnasts are pupils of the "Ojag Sport" club.