BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The Azerbaijani national football team lost to the Austrian team with a score of 4:1 in the match of the first round of the qualifying stage of the European Championship 2024, Trend reports.

The match was held on Friday in the Austrian city of Linz.

As part of Austria, Sabitzer (28th and 50th minutes), Gregoritsch (29), Baumgartner (69) scored goals. Emin Makhmudov scored the only goal of the Azerbaijani national team in the 64th minute.