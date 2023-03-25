Final day of 28th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The final day of the 28th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today there are finals in individual subjects (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon), according to the results of which the winners of the competitions will be determined.

Gymnasts representing the Ojaq Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Republican Integrated Sports School, the Ganja-Naftalan Wellness Center, the Grasiya Sports Club, the Zira Cultural Center and the city of Sumgayit participate in the championship. They perform in two age categories - "juniors" (born in 2008-2010) and "adults" (born in 2007 and older).

The winners of the individual all-around championship were determined yesterday.

The 28th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship takes place on March 24-25.