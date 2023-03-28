Heydar Aliyev Center to launch exhibition of Turkish artist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The personal exhibition of the famous Turkish artist Devrim Erbil themed "From Türkiye with Love" will open at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on April 13, 2023, Trend reports.

The works of Erbil, who is called the ‘poet of painting’, are in many museums and collections in Türkiye and the world. Hundreds of personal and group exhibitions of the famous artist were held in Türkiye and abroad.

He was born in 1937 and lived 60 years of his life in Istanbul. Devotion to this city didn’t bypass his creative activity. So, the works of Devrim Erbil, one of the famous figures of the fine arts of Türkiye, dedicated to Istanbul, are known all over the world. The exposition of the Heydar Aliyev Center will present for the first time the author's works dedicated to Baku.

Erbil is an abstract artist educated at the State Academy of Fine Arts in Istanbul. Working in the art workshops of Bedri Rahmi Eyuboglu, Cemal Tollu, Cevat Dereli, the artist managed to draw attention to his work at a number of collective exhibitions. Owing to this, he was also awarded a Spanish government scholarship.

Erbil continued his artistic studies, which began in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​in London and Paris.

The artist has been awarded a number of prestigious Turkish state awards, including the title of state artist, and participated in many international exhibitions and projects.

A Museum of Modern Art and a Foundation named after him also function in Türkiye.

Erbil pays special attention to the theme of nature in his work. He’s the author of many articles, the organizer of conferences and seminars around the world, and is known for his active work on radio and television.

The exhibition of Erbil’s works at the Heydar Aliyev Center will last until September 3 this year.