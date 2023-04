BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijan's Shusha and Tajikistan's Isfara have become sister cities, Trend reports.

In this regard, a protocol on establishing twinning ties between the two cities was signed in Tajikistan today.

The Protocol was signed by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov and Chairman of the city of Isfara of the Republic of Tajikistan Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda.