Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. As many as 147 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 89 citizens, the second dose – 20 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 34 citizens. A total of four citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,957,780 vaccine doses were administered, 5,409,131 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,880,251 people – the second dose, 3,402,360 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,038 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.