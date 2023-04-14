First day's junior finalists of AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The junior finalists of the first day of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku in the exercise with hoop and ball have been determined, Trend reports.

The finalists of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in the hoop exercise among juniors are as follows:

Liliana Lewińska (Poland, 32.000 points),

Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus, 30.650 points),

Lian Rona (Israel, 29.800 points),

Natalia Usova (Uzbekistan, 28.700 points),

Dara Malinova (Bulgaria, 28.400 points),

Nuray Ahmadzade (Azerbaijan, 27.800 points),

Alexandra Udodova (Kyrgyzstan, 26.700 points),

Nina Dragović (Montenegro, 26.400 points).

In the exercise with a ball, the following gymnasts reached the finals:

Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus, 30.500 points),

Natalia Usova (Uzbekistan, 30.400 points),

Olivia Maslov (Poland, 30.350 points),

Lian Rona (Israel, 29.700 points),

Shams Aghahuseynova (Azerbaijan, 28.550 points),

Dara Malinova (Bulgaria, 27.000 points),

Sofia Mammadova (Azerbaijan, 26.900 points),

Alia Ahmed (Egypt, 26.500 points).

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (6 senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (1 senior and 2 juniors in group exercises), are representing Azerbaijan in the tournament.