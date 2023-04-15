Uzbek gymnast shares great impressions about AGF Trophy International Tournament in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. I participate in competitions in Baku for the first time - the impressions are great, and the conditions at the National Gymnastics Arena are excellent, participant of the 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, a gymnast from Uzbekistan Sofia Usova told Trend.

"This is my first serious competition. I want to show all my skills and perform well. Today I demonstrated the composition with the ball, which wasn't perfect, but satisfactory. I'm set to go only forward," she noted.

According to the young grace from Uzbekistan, the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku made an indelible impression on her.

Usova added that she hadn’t yet enough time to get acquainted with the sights of the Azerbaijani capital, but expressed hope to do this after the end of the tournament.

The competition is being held on April 14-16. As many as 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are participating in it.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (six senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (one senior and two juniors in group exercises), are representing Azerbaijan in the tournament.