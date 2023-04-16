Junior gymnast from Uzbekistan wins gold in exercise with ribbon at AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The gold medal in the ribbon exercise among juniors at the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics was won by an athlete from Uzbekistan Sofia Usova, Trend reports.

Her score was 29.200 points.

The silver medal was won by Liliana Lewińska from Poland (29.100 points), and the bronze medal was taken by Daria Slyusarenko from Moldova (29.000 points).

Azerbaijani gymnast Nuray Ahmadzade took the sixth position with a score of 27.350 points.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.