ANAMA updates on condition of driver injured following mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The driver of the International Eurasian Press Foundation, Khazar Babashov (33-year-old), who was injured following the mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar, had his right leg amputated above the ankle, the press service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

Khazar Babashov was involved in mine clearance activities on the territory of Tartar. Currently, his condition is now assessed as stable.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

As a result of the mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 295 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of mines and other explosive devices, 51 of whom were killed and over 200 received injuries of varying degrees of severity.