Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. As many as 434 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 246 citizens, the second dose – 138 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 34 citizens. A total of 16 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,959,861 vaccine doses were administered, 5,410,335 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,880,719 people – the second dose, 3,402,675 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,132 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.