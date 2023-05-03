Baku Higher Oil School - Kars Caucasian University - Heydar Aliyev-100 (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijani delegation headed by Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov took part in the conference held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Kars, Türkiye.

Speaking at the conference, Elmar Gasimov said that the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is an example for the whole world: “The Turkish city of Kars, which is of particular importance for Azerbaijan, has always been in the center of attention of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. Our National Leader has repeatedly visited this city and was awarded the title of Honorary Doctor of Kars Caucasian University.” Rector of Baku Higher Oil School said that the two fraternal countries have always stood by each other both in difficult and joyful days. “During the 44-day Patriotic War, Türkiye stood by Azerbaijan and provided it with all kinds of moral support. It was Azerbaijan that was the first to come to the aid of the fraternal country during a strong earthquake that occurred in Türkiye at the beginning of last month. The close relations established between our countries under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan extend to relations between other Turkish states.” The rector also spoke in detail about the joint projects of the Turkic world and the benefits that the strategically important Zangezur corridor will bring to the Turkic world.

Rector of Kars Caucasian University Hüsnü Kapu called the victory over the enemy a victory for the unity of the entire Turkic world. He stressed that the unity of the two fraternal countries will be eternal.

Then proposals for cooperation were discussed.

Member of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Mushfig Jafarov and Deputy of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Yunus Kılıç also spoke at the event.

As part of the visit, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and Rector of Kars Caucasian University Hüsnü Kapu signed an agreement on cooperation between the two universities.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani delegation included members of parliament, veterans, well-known public figures and media representatives.