Baku feels like second home - Hungarian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. It is comfortable to participate in the competitions organized at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku which feels like a second home, Hungarian gymnast Fanni Pigniczki, after her performance in the qualification of the 39 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, told Trend.

"Today, performing with clubs, I made some mistakes, and a little fatigue affected. According to the results of yesterday's qualification, I went to two finals. I found out about the results in the evening, I couldn't sleep before because I was worried. I was glad to get to both finals and I am sure that after resting, I will be able to present the best performance," the gymnast said.

Pigniczki pointed out that the organizers of the championship create conditions for gymnasts not only during the competition but also before the start.

"There are large carpets in the hall, several gymnasts can train, it's convenient, and no one bothers anyone. There is an opportunity to train before the start of the competition," the gymnast added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as the senior team in group exercises, which included Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.