UNEC Research Foundation – “Helios” competition for the development of the expert base of Azerbaijan!

Starting from May 25, 2023, UNEC Research Foundation launches the registration for participation in intellectual-analytical competition, “Helios”. The main goal of the competition is to support and guide people interested in international relations, international economics, world and regional politics.

The competition will be accompanied with seminars. Experts with many years of experience in relevant fields will be involved in the project of the foundation in order to hold seminars and consultations during the competition.

There are several benefits you get to experience by participating in the competition. First of all, it will give you the opportunity to gain new experience in revealing trending issues and problems that are widely discussed in modern political science and economics, and to acquire knowledge in the field of conducting and compilation of analytical materials.

The prize fund is 1000 AZN. Winners - the authors of 3 most successful works will win 1000 AZN each.

ATTENTION:

According to the rules only citizens of Azerbaijan can participate in the competition. The age limit for participants is 20 - 35.

Requirements for applicants:

1. Confirm your participation by visiting https://www.unectf.org/en/helios-en/ , selecting one or both of the indicated topics and registering for the competition by June 15, 2023 at 18:00 Baku time

2.Working languages of the competition: Azerbaijani, Russian or English.

The topics:

1. Energy resources of the Caspian basin and geopolitical interests of global and regional actors.

2. Geopolitical aspects of Azerbaijan's relations with Turkic-speaking countries in the fields of energy and transport.

3. Modern geopolitical challenges and national interests of Azerbaijan.

4. "Soft power" potential of Azerbaijan in the international arena.

5. Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and possible effects on the security of the South Caucasus.

6. Conflicts in the South Caucasus and the reasons for the interests of great powers.

7. Security problems of the South Caucasus: risks and prospects.

8. Media as a tool of influence in modern diplomacy.

9. Azerbaijan-Turkey strategic cooperation as a stabilizing factor in the South Caucasus.

10. Global environmental policy and new standards of consumption (in the context of the Davos Forum).

11. The perspective of the 3+3 cooperation platform and possible geopolitical effects in the South Caucasus region.

Contact: Elchin Sardarov

E-mail: [email protected]

Mob. (050) 8295558