Azerbaijan's defense minister instructed to immediately react to provocations by illegal Armenian armed formations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The training-methodical sessions held with the commanders and deputy commanders of the Operations Commando, motorized rifle and mechanized units of the Azerbaijan Army in the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute in accordance with the training plan for 2023 has ended, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The defense minister gave specific instructions on continuing uninterrupted monitoring of the activities of illegal Armenian armed formations, as well as on constant readiness for immediate and decisive prevention of any possible provocation.

Will be updated